Look: Texas Message Board’s Urban Meyer Thread Is Going Viral

College football message boards are a special place, especially when it comes to high level coaching rumors. Right now, there are none bigger than those connecting Urban Meyer to the potential Texas football opening.

We may not see many more high level coaches fired this year, but that reportedly won’t stop Texas this year. Tom Herman’s Longhorns are currently 5-3, and appear to be on the way to another disappointing finish in the middle of the Big 12. Texas fans appear to be all the way out on him.

Meyer would be an interesting hire, as he was Herman’s boss at Ohio State. If he is interested in coming out of retirement, there is probably no better coach at quickly turning a power program into a national championship contender this side of Nick Saban. He also has had a ton of success recruiting Texas, opening up a nice pipeline to Ohio State during his time with the Buckeyes.

This week, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Texas football is “prepared to move on” from Tom Herman this year. He goes into detail on the potential for Meyer to take the job, calling him a “wish candidate” for the school. Now, Texas fans are breaking down a recent video hit that Meyer did for FOX Sports, trying to determine if he did it from Horseshoe Bay Resort outside Austin.

Apparently the raging debate on Inside Texas right now is whether Urban Meyer taped a Fox hit at Horseshoe Bay, a resort near Austin. pic.twitter.com/Db8OfWddAt — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 3, 2020

Here is the Urban Meyer video, from an interview with FS1’s Joel Klatt.

The resort is about 55 miles Northwest of Texas. When big coaching searches take place, it is now exceedingly common for fans to track flights both to and from their schools to try and get a beat on potential interviews and candidates.

Doing low-level forensics on a potential candidate’s hotel room? That is pretty next level. Bravo, Texas fans.

