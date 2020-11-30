The First Urban Meyer-To-Texas Rumor Has Arrived

It’s officially Urban Meyer coaching rumor season.

Last year, many people speculated that the former Ohio State head coach would take the USC job. That didn’t happen, though, as Meyer decided to stay in retirement while the Trojans kept Clay Helton for another season.

This year, it’s all about Texas. The Longhorns lost to Iowa State on Friday and Tom Herman’s time with the program appears to be winding down. Meyer, a three-time national champion, seems like the obvious candidate.

“It’s clear that Meyer would be Texas’ target it it moved on from Herman. It’s not nearly as clear if Meyer would have interest in returning to the sideline, as he has thrived in his new role as an analyst for Fox and still would have to make a health decision. Remember, it was an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst in Meyer’s head that helped lead to his retirement, and whether he wants to take the health risk that accompanies coaching would weigh large on any decision,” Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel wrote on Sunday.

It didn’t take very long for the Urban-to-Texas rumors to start.

On Monday, Austonia reported that Urban’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was spotted in the area looking at real estate.

Now, reports like this surface in almost every major coaching rumor/free agency/trade situation in sports. And, the vast majority of the time, they are either incorrect or inconsequential.

However, Texas probably is one job that Meyer would have to at least consider taking.

If the Longhorns do fire Herman, it will be interesting to see just how much consideration Meyer gives the Big 12 program.