Utah QB Has Brutally Honest Quote After Blowout Loss To Texas

This season was certainly productive for the Utah Utes, but it didn’t end the way they hoped for as they suffered a blowout loss in the Alamo Bowl to the Texas Longhorns. Following the game, quarterback Tyler Huntley revealed how the team prepared for the matchup.

Utah had an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff if it won the Pac-12 Championship. However, a loss to Oregon in the conference title game basically ended any chance of that happening.

Instead of competing for a national title game, the Utes were sent to the Alamo Bowl to face the Longhorns.

Apparently, the majority of Utah’s team didn’t prepare for the game nearly as much as it should have.

Huntley admit that Utah took this opportunity for granted, saying “We took it more as a vacation than preparing for a game, and it came back to bite us.”

That would make sense as to why Texas won 38-10 over Utah on Tuesday.

Huntley had a strong season for the Utes, but he finished the year with just 126 passing yards and a touchdown against the Longhorns.

Even though it’s an ugly finish to the season for Utah, the coaching staff can turn this loss into a valuable lesson moving forward.