On Tuesday night, the Texas Longhorns faced off against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Texas entered as the heavy favorite and showed with through much of the first quarter. The Longhorns jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Buffaloes thanks to two touchdowns from running back Bijan Robinson.

The young freshman has been dominant over the past few games. However, he’s not the only freshman making play for the Longhorns tonight.

Defensive lineman Alfred Collins is used to making plays like batting the ball down or stuffing the run. However, Collins flashed his athletic ability on Tuesday night with an incredible interception.

The true freshman defensive lineman played a screen pass beautifully and snagged the pass out of the air.

Check it out.

We're in the Matrix 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gqXvHoDJ2c — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 30, 2020

Collins grabbed the ball out of the air with one hand in a move that would make seasoned wide receiver jealous.

Unfortunately, the Longhorns couldn’t do anything with the turnover. After failing to pick up a first down, kicker Cameron Dicker missed a field goal as Texas failed to take advantage of the turnover.

Despite failing to score after the turnover, the Longhorns are still in control of tonight’s game. Texas holds a 14-0 lead with just over one minutes gone in the second quarter.