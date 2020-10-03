Misery loves company. That saying is particularly true in the Big 12, as the Texas Longhorns were the latest team in the conference to suffer an upset loss this early in the season.

Texas nearly suffered a loss to Texas Tech last weekend on the road. Instead of learning from its previous mistakes, the same problems affected Texas this week.

With only a few minutes remaining in the game, Keaontay Ingram lost a fumble at the goal line with the Longhorns trailing by four points. It shouldn’t really shock anyone but Texas’ defense was unable to give the ball back to its offense.

After the game was officially over, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were joking around by showing a meter that was titled “Is Texas Back?” The only member from FOX’s college football crew that wasn’t laughing was Urban Meyer.

Many people believe Meyer wasn’t laughing because two of his former assistants are on Texas’ coaching staff. Chris Ash and Tom Herman were important assistants during his tenure at Ohio State.

Urban did not think this was funny with FoxSports crew mocking his ex-assistants. In all seriousness, this isn’t a good thing if you’re a #Sooners fan. Having #Texas undefeated and one of the “hot teams” in CFB would have been big for #OU, if they win next week. pic.twitter.com/MN0PYPNdiT — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 3, 2020

Though he wasn’t cracking jokes during FOX’s postgame coverage, Meyer did reveal the two biggest issues for Texas’ football program.

Meyer believes it all comes down to the Longhorns’ inability to develop and evaluate talent.

“There’s two reasons — No. 1, evaluation,” Meyer said. “You have to really, thoroughly go back and say, ‘Are we evaluating the right way in our program?’ But here’s where I want to spend a second talking about, development. Once they get on your campus, you have to develop them. And when I say development, it’s weight room, it’s training room, it’s nutritionists — it might even be a sports psychologist — and then, of course, it’s going to be the assistant coaches.”

Texas will have to quickly shake off this loss and get ready for next weekend’s showdown with Oklahoma.