Vince Young Reacts To Texas Renaming Football Field

Earlier this week, the University of Texas announced a decision to rename its stadium before the 2020 season kicks off.

The Longhorns’ current field name – the Joe Jamail Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – is named after the late Joe Jamail, who died in 2015. However, Jamail’s family requested a change to honor two former Longhorns greats.

The family suggested former star running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams be the beneficiaries of the change. Earlier this week, Texas announced the new name of the stadium.

Joe Jamail Field has been renamed Campbell-Williams Field. Longhorns fans loved the change and a few players weighed in on the change as well.

Former national title-winning quarterback Vince Young made his voice heard on Wednesday afternoon. It’s safe to say he’s a fan of the change.

“This makes me extremely proud,” Young said on Twitter.

This makes me extremely proud!!✊🏿🙏🏿🤘🏿💯😉 Legends. pic.twitter.com/bxxqdSOspr — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) July 15, 2020

Williams and Campbell are the only two Longhorns players to win the Heisman Trophy. It’s fitting that they’d be the two with their names on the stadium as a result.

Of course, Vince Young led the team to its last national title. He very easily could have been under consideration when it came to the naming rights for the stadium.

The full name is: Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The first game scheduled to be played there is against South Florida on September 5.