Watch: College Football Referee Gets Drilled In The Face

It’s been a tough year for just about everyone in the sports world. However, this weekend college football fans were able to laugh together at the expense of a referee.

During the first half of action between Kansas State and Texas, one of the officials was drilled in the face by an incomplete pass from Will Howard. FOX’s camera crew had multiple angles of this blooper.

Gus Johnson’s call on the play was hilarious, as he said “That’ll spin your cap right there.” Joel Klatt had an even better response, yelling “In the face!”

The referee who was drilled in the face was Robert Richeson. He seems to be a tough guy considering that he didn’t seem to be in any pain.

Check it out:

WATCH OUT, REF 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aM1iZIolgY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

That wasn’t the only inaccurate pass that Howard had in the first quarter for Howard. He completed just 50 percent of his pass attempts in the opening frame for 37 yards and an interception.

Texas, however, has come out firing on all cylinders. Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson both found the end zone in the opening quarter, and Sam Ehlinger has been really efficient thus far.

Big 12 fans can watch the rest of this game between Kansas State and Texas on FOX.