Where Texas' Recruiting Class Ranks Following Arch Manning's Commitment

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Texas football secured a recruiting coup on Thursday, earning a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

The Longhorns outfought Alabama and Georgia to land Manning, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class. His commitment continues a recent run of stellar quarterback recruiting in Austin.

With Manning in the fold, Texas' 2023 recruiting class has jumped into the top 20 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Longhorns currently rank 19th, up from 24th. They still trail multiple teams from their current (Big 12) and future (SEC) conferences, but we've still got more than five months until Early Signing Day.

Manning is the biggest prize in Texas' 2023 haul, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has also picked up pledges from five four-stars, including top-100 recruit Ryan Niblett.

Texas also remains in the running for a number of other highly-rated prospects, so we expect their overall class ranking to ascend in the coming weeks and months.