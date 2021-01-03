Report: Will Muschamp In Contention For Job At Texas

Texas shocked the world this weekend and announced Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the program’s new head coach. The Longhorns parted ways with fourth-year head coach Tom Herman after he failed to to fully meet expectations.

Now, it’s possible that a former assistant could return to Texas to work alongside Sarkisian.

According to a report from Horns247, Will Muschamp is in the running to be Texas’s new defensive coordinator. The former South Carolina head coach spent three years at Texas from 2008-2010 on Mack Brown’s staff.

Muschamp originally was expected to inherit the job from Brown when the Longhorns great retired. However, that plan never came to fruition as Florida came knocking and he became the Gators head coach.

Since then Muschamp has traveled around the SEC. After a few unsuccessful years at Florida, he spent one year as the defensive coordinator at Auburn. His impressive stint under Gus Malzahn earned him another head coaching job, this time at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks fired Muschamp with three games remaining in 2020 after two consecutive losing seasons.

The report from Horns247 backs up a earlier rumors that Muschamp remained on the Longhorns radar. He certainly seems like a logical choice to help support the offensive-minded Sarkisian.

The new Texas head coach spoke about the importance of filling out his staff as soon as possible during his introductory press conference. However, he also noted how important is was to consider the right fit, which could include bringing in someone familiar with Texas.

“It’s the right pieces,” Sarkisian said per 247Sports. “It’s not always the prettiest pieces, but it doesn’t form what you want it to form, there’s definitely a process to it. We’ll work our way through it and we’ll be diligent in what we do, but yet, we need to get it done pretty swiftly.”

It’s hard to see Muschamp being out of a job for long, but time will tell if Sarkisian thinks that he’s the right fit in Austin.