Report: Will Muschamp Could Return To Texas As Steve Sarkisian’s DC

Speculation about a potential return for Will Muschamp to Texas football is already beginning.

Just hours after the Longhorns fired head coach Tom Herman, the program hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

With a new, offensive-minded head coach, the next logical place to look for a potential coaching change is at the defensive coordinator position.

According to Texas Longhorns reporter Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Muschamp could be a sleeper for a DC job with the program.

“One name to keep on your radar for Texas DC: Will Muschamp,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

After two losing seasons in a row as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Muschamp was fired by the program earlier this year. While he hasn’t had much recent success, Muschamp’s extensive coaching resume certainly makes him an attractive option for an assistant position.

The newly-jobless coach also already has some strong connections to the UT program. Muschamp served as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator from 2008-10 — helping lead Texas to a 12-win season in 2008 and an undefeated regular season in 2009. He was named Texas’ head coach in waiting in 2008, but ultimately didn’t wait for Mack Brown to give him the opportunity, taking the head coaching job at Florida in 2011.

But, hiring Will Muschamp would mean firing another coach with some pretty solid potential.

Chris Ash was hired as Texas’ defensive coordinator just before the start of this season, it doesn’t make too much sense to get rid of him just yet, though it seems very likely that Sarkisian will want to bring in his own guys to fill the Longhorns staff. Ash has his own fair share of past success, helping lead the Ohio State defense to a national championship victory as co-DC back in 2014.

No. 20 Texas finished the season with a 7-3 record and a solid 55-23 bowl-game victory over Colorado. Steve Sarkisian and whoever joins him on the staff will look to improve on that next season.