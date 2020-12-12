Art Briles hasn’t been a major college football coach since getting ousted from Baylor following the 2015 season.

That could be changing, though.

According to a report by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Briles is being targeted by the boosters of a Big 12 football program.

Texas Tech is reportedly unhappy with the performance from Red Raiders’ head coach Matt Wells. The 47-year-old head coach is in his second season with the program. Texas Tech went 4-8 in 2019 and is 4-6 on the 2020 season.

From the report:

There is growing anger and frustration at the second-year football coach in Lubbock, and support to remove him immediately and replace him with a former Texas Tech assistant. According to a source, support to hire former Baylor coach Art Briles is growing within the Tech community. This is a complicated, noisy, expensive and controversial process.

Briles was ousted from Baylor due to a sexual assault scandal within the football program. Reports stated that Baylor failed to handle several allegations against student-athletes in appropriate form.

An outside law firm reportedly investigated Briles’ situation:

An outside law firm conducted its own investigation of the now Mount Vernon High School coach, and a source said the report was sent to members of the Texas Tech board of regents on Thursday morning. Baylor alum, attorney John Eddie Williams, hired the law firm of Alston & Bird out of Atlanta to investigate the allegations against Art Briles, which led to his firing by the Waco school in May of 2016.

Briles went 65–37 as the Baylor head coach. He led the Bears to four 10-plus win seasons, including two conference championships.