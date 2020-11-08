The Spun

Big 12 Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Sunday Morning

A general view of Texas Tech's football stadium.LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of play between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2011 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hours after his team lost to TCU on Saturday, Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was arrested in Lubbock County.

Bouyer-Randle was arrested on a felony charge of evading in a watercraft, which seems like an…interesting thing to get in trouble for. Right now, details regarding the arrest are sketchy.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier this morning involving a member of our football program,” Texas Tech said in a statement. “At this time, we are continuing to gather facts regarding the matter and will handle any discipline consistent with the Texas Tech student-athlete code of conduct.”

Bouyer-Randle, a junior, is in his first season playing for the Red Raiders after transferring in from Michigan State. He has posted 32 tackles, four pass breakups and one sack thus far.

Bouyer-Randle posted 21 tackles and four sacks with the Spartans in 2018.

At 2-5 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech is in second-to-last place in the conference. The Red Raiders fell 34-18 to TCU yesterday.

TTU will face Baylor this coming  Saturday.


