Chris Beard Opens Up About His Decision To Leave Texas Tech

Chris Beard did the unthinkable this off-season by leaving Texas Tech for rival Texas. The 48-year-old struggled to leave Lubbock, but knew it was the right decision.

Beard discussed the coaching move on Wednesday in an interview with Jim Rome on CBS Sports.

“It was very difficult,” Beard said, via 247Sports. “And I won’t shy away from that question. I never will. It was one of the most difficult decisions in my life.”

While difficult, Beard now heads to a program with unlimited resources. The new member of the Longhorns wants and is determined to bring a championship to Austin. How? By recruiting off the charts and assembling an incredible coaching staff.

“But this is the next chapter. My feet are firmly planted in Austin, Texas,” Beard continued. “I think we put one of the best coaching staffs together in the country. Recruiting’s going well.”

Chris Beard’s decision to leave Texas Tech for Texas is a tough pill to swallow for Red Raiders fans. And it should only intensify the rivalry.

Beard replaces Shaka Smart. Smart brought some excitement back to the Longhorns, but was never able to advance very far in the NCAA Tournament. Texas’ recent tournament outing ended at the hands of 14-seed Abilene Christian. Texas Tech, meanwhile, fell at the hands of Arkansas in a 68-66 nail-biter.

Beard led Texas Tech to unprecedented success. He’ll now try and do the same with the Longhorns.