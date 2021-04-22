College Baseball Announcer Makes Incredible Catch At Game

The Texas Tech baseball program took on West Virginia last week in a mid-season Big 12 three-game series. Although there was ample high-quality play on the field, it was a catch from the broadcast booth that stole the show.

As the Red Raiders held a 7-0 lead over the Mountaineers in the top of the 8th inning in Friday’s series opener, Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung stepped to the plate. During the at-bat, the sophomore San Antonio native laced a foul ball back towards the radio booth, where Geoff Haxton was busy calling the action.

The Texas Tech radio announcer said that the ball was “coming right at us” just before he reached out and made an incredible one-handed, barehanded catch. Haxton was applauded by the fans in attendance in Morgantown for the impressive snag.

The catch quickly went viral and actually earned the top spot on the NCAA’s “Plays of the Week.”

The Texas Tech play-by-play man spoke about how his instincts kicked in with the foul ball screaming towards him, but that his hand paid the price.

“It hurt really bad for two hours afterwards and then the swelling just kind of went down. It ended up being really fun,” Haxton told Slate. “I caught the thing mostly with my left index finger, that’s where the pop really happened. But it was a lot better than I thought it was going to be. It hurt terribly.”

#NCAABaseball Plays of the Week ⚾️ 1️⃣ | @TTU_Baseball radio play-by-play broadcaster Geoff Haxton made a one-handed catch with his bare hand on a foul ball into the booth. ✋ pic.twitter.com/ze2wgSb7cS — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) April 21, 2021

Texas Tech went on to win the game on Friday 7-2. Although the Red Raiders dropped Saturday’s game to West Virginia, they closed out the series with a 10-1 rout on Sunday.

If Haxton’s hand is fully recovered, he might need to swap out his headset for a glove and take the field for Texas Tech this upcoming weekend against Baylor.