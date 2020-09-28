There are a few college football fan bases right now who are quite unhappy after the first couple of weeks of the season. Texas Tech is one of them.

After barely surviving Houston Baptist in the season opener on Sept. 12, the Red Raiders looked like they were on the verge of scoring a major upset win over in-state rival Texas on Saturday. Then, the roof caved in.

Texas Tech blew a 56-41 lead in the final 3:13 of regulation before losing 63-56 in overtime. As USA Today’s Dan Wolken writes, that’s a brutal loss, but not one the Red Raider faithful is unfamiliar with.

“That’s a very bad way to lose, but what’s worse is that Texas Tech fans probably half-expected it somewhere in the back of their minds,” Wolken said. “At Texas Tech, it’s never over until it’s really over.”

Because of the way they blew it this weekend, Wolken put the Red Raiders at No. 1 on his “Misery Index” this week. The “Misery Index is “a weekly measurement of knee-jerk reactions based on what each fan base just watched.”

“That’s the trauma they’ve built from watching so many teams that scored so many points and still lost, which was a fairly common occurrence under [former head coach Kliff] Kingsbury,” Wolken wrote. “In 2016 alone, Texas Tech lost a game 68-55 to Arizona State and another 66-59 to Oklahoma — both in regulation. Now that trauma continues under Matt Wells…”

Make no mistake about it, Texas Tech had some stiff competition for the top spot on the “Misery Index.” Elsewhere in the Big 12, then-No. 3 Oklahoma blew a large lead and lost to Kansas State.

In the ACC, Florida State is a complete mess. Even the defending national champion LSU Tigers are hurting after losing to Mississippi State in the season opener.

The good news for the Red Raiders is that fan bases don’t always stay miserable. There’s always next week.