College Football World Reacts To The Texas Tech News

After just 2.5 years as head coach of Texas Tech, Matt Wells is reportedly out of a job – or will be very shortly.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Monday that Wells will soon be fired by the team following a 5-3 start with losses in three of their last five Big 12 games. Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named interim head coach.

Per the report, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt will make the announcement later today. The move would end Wells’ time in Lubbock after 30 games with a 13-17 overall record. He was 7-16 in Big 12 games.

There are a lot of different emotions and opinions out there about Wells’ tenure with the Red Raiders. Some feel sorry for the man and believe he’ll quickly land on his feet, while others feel like he was an abject failure on the recruiting and fan engagement fronts:

Reports are swirling that Matt Wells has been fired. As of yet, I haven’t seen definitive confirmation but that could be coming soon. If true, this was the absolute right move for Hocutt. Start the search early and start trying to get the fans engaged again. — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) October 25, 2021

The news about Matt Wells getting fired really bums me out. The coaching life is brutal. The guy is such a good coach and an even better person! Wherever he ends up will be lucky to have him. — Steve Tate (@tate28) October 25, 2021

You build relationships when you've been covering college football as long as I have. I understand it's a tough business. You have to produce to succeed. I've known Matt Wells for a long time and consider him a friend. All my best to him and his family. — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 25, 2021

Texas Tech fans were done with Matt Wells after Year 2 and the 5-3 record did not show how atrocious that SOS was. Plus, Tech isn't going to win another game this season. If anyone is shocked by this, you shouldn't be. — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) October 25, 2021

Texas Tech reportedly firing Matt Wells…They are 5-3 and play #4 Oklahoma this week…Clearly administration cares deeply for players🤔 Also, Wells should rest well knowing the last coach who wasn't good enough at Tech is now HC of NFL's only unbeaten — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 25, 2021

Matt Wells rose to prominence as head coach of his alma mater Utah State from 2013 to 2018. As head coach of the Aggies he went 44-34 with a 30-18 conference record.

Wells led the Aggies to five bowl appearances, winning two. His 10-2 record and top 25 finish in 2018 made him an attractive target to a number of Power Five schools. And Texas Tech decided to pounce.

But success in the Mountain West Conference didn’t follow him to the Big 12. Wells won just four games in each of his first two seasons, and recruiting presented a challenge.

Now that Matt Wells is out, the Red Raiders will have to find someone else who can help them return to prominence.

