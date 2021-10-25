The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Texas Tech News

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells on Saturday.LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Matt Wells is interviewed by ESPN after the college football game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on October 24, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

After just 2.5 years as head coach of Texas Tech, Matt Wells is reportedly out of a job – or will be very shortly.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Monday that Wells will soon be fired by the team following a 5-3 start with losses in three of their last five Big 12 games. Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named interim head coach.

Per the report, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt will make the announcement later today. The move would end Wells’ time in Lubbock after 30 games with a 13-17 overall record. He was 7-16 in Big 12 games.

There are a lot of different emotions and opinions out there about Wells’ tenure with the Red Raiders. Some feel sorry for the man and believe he’ll quickly land on his feet, while others feel like he was an abject failure on the recruiting and fan engagement fronts:

Matt Wells rose to prominence as head coach of his alma mater Utah State from 2013 to 2018. As head coach of the Aggies he went 44-34 with a 30-18 conference record.

Wells led the Aggies to five bowl appearances, winning two. His 10-2 record and top 25 finish in 2018 made him an attractive target to a number of Power Five schools. And Texas Tech decided to pounce.

But success in the Mountain West Conference didn’t follow him to the Big 12. Wells won just four games in each of his first two seasons, and recruiting presented a challenge.

Now that Matt Wells is out, the Red Raiders will have to find someone else who can help them return to prominence.

Who should be the next Texas Tech head coach?

