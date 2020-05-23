The Spun

Texas Tech Final Four Star Davide Moretti Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Davide Moretti of Texas Tech goes for a layup in the national championship against Virginia.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Davide Moretti #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Davide Moretti broke out onto the college basketball scene in 2018-19. The Italian guard helped lead Texas Tech to its shocking Final Four run a year ago, which ended in a national championsip berth.

Moretti joined the Red Raiders in 2017, after being a pretty heralded young player overseas. In the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship, he was a key player for the Bronze Medal-winning Italian team. He has also played for professional teams as a teen, suiting up for Pistoia from 2014-15 and Treviso from 2015-17, before coming to the states.

After serving as a role player in 2017-18, Moretti had his best college year as Texas Tech emerged as a power in 2018-19. He averaged 11.5 points per game, shooting a robust .498/.459/.924. That final number was the NCAA’s top free throw percentage that year.

After averaging 13 points per game as a junior, Moretti is calling it a college career. Rather than opting for the NBA Draft, he’s heading back overseas. Per Emiliano Carchia of international basketball site Sportando, Davide Moretti will play for Olimpia Milano in the Lega Basket Serie A.

Olimpia Milano is one of the top teams in Italy’s best league. The team has 28 league titles, last winning in 2017-18. They’ve also captured the Italian Cup six times, and the Italian Supercup three times.

The signing should put him pretty high on the international stage as well. The team has won the prestigious EuroLeague three times, though not since 1988.

Moretti’s departure is tough news for Texas Tech basketball, though Chris Beard has elevated the stature of that program in a huge way. The Red Raiders should be just fine as long as he’s on the sideline.

 

[Emiliano Carchia]

