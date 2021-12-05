Quinn Ewers Reportedly Visiting Major Program On Sunday

On Friday night, reports emerged that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers would be transferring from Ohio State. Today, Ewers is reportedly visiting a Big 12 school.

247Sports’ Austin Massey confirmed that Ewers is on campus at Texas Tech this afternoon. The No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 cycle after reclassifying from 2022, Ewers appeared in one game for the Buckeyes this season.

He handled two snaps late in OSU’s blowout win over Michigan State on November 20, but did not throw a pass.

For what it’s worth, I’ve also confirmed this report is accurate. Stay tuned for more. — Austin Massey (@austin_massey_) December 5, 2021

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel broke the news that Ewers was entering the transfer portal. He listed Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech as potential landing spots for the Southlake, Texas native.

Almost immediately after Thamel’s report dropped, 247Sports Director Of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong reported on Texas Tech’s chances at landing the high-impact transfer.

“Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. And I sent out some text messages right after his report and, around the Texas Tech program, I think that there is some confidence about their position landing Quinn Ewers,” Wiltfong said Friday on CBS Sports HQ, via 247Sports. “Joey McGuire, the new coach coming over from Baylor, high school coach in that state — very well-respected person in the state of Texas.”

We’re not saying he’s close to committing, but if Ewers does eventually wind up in Lubbock, it will be quite the coup for new head coach Joey McGuire.