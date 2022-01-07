Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Announces Transfer Destination

In December, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal. Fast forward a few weeks later, and he has announced where he’ll play football next season.

Thompson is officially transferring to Nebraska. He announced the news on his Instagram account this Friday. It was recently reported that he was considering Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska among others.

“Bet on yourself,” Thompson wrote. “Nebraska, let’s get it.”

Thompson’s post on Instagram also included this quote: “Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt.”

Here’s the official announcement, via Thompson’s Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Thompson (@caseythompson_)

This is a huge addition to Nebraska’s football program. With Adrian Martinez no longer there, Scott Frost needs a versatile quarterback who can run his system next fall.

There might be an adjustment period for Thompson since he has to learn a new scheme, but he has the talent to be a playmaker for the Cornhuskers.

During the 2021 season, Thompson had 2,113 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also had 157 yards and four scores on the ground.

If Thompson can hit the ground running at Nebraska, he could give the program a much-needed shot in the arm.