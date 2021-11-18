Listen: Here’s Why Texas Tech’s Announcers Got Suspended

Earlier this week, the Big 12 announced that Texas Tech play-by-play announcer Brian Jensen and color analyst John Harris would be suspended for the Red Raiders’ next game. They’re being disciplined for calling out the conference’s officiating.

On Wednesday night, audio from last weekend’s broadcast leaked. Even though Texas Tech won that game, Harris and Jensen were awfully frustrated with certain calls from the officials.

“I’ll say it right now, the Big 12 does not want Iowa State to lose this game,” Jensen said on the broadcast.

Harris didn’t try to stop his broadcast partner from bashing the officials. Instead, he decided to join Jensen and criticize the officiating during the Iowa State-Texas Tech game.

“Bob Bowlsby, you need to answer to this,” Harris said. “This is ridiculous. This is ridiculous. Unbelievable. The inconsistency of this referee crew in favor of Iowa State today, unbelievable.”

Check it out:

Later on in the broadcast, Harris suggested that one of the officials was concussed because he kept making bad calls.

Four days after the Texas Tech game, the Big 12 announced that Harris and Jensen would be removed from this Saturday’s broadcast. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes the way they behaved was inappropriate to say the least.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Bowlsby said. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”