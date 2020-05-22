Jonathan Kuminga, No. 1 Player In 2021 Class, Names Top 5 Options

On Friday afternoon, the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country made four schools very happy.

Five-star recruit Jonathan Kuminga holds offers from most of the elite college basketball programs around the country. This afternoon, he narrowed down his 28 offers to just five options.

Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech all made the list for the No. 1 recruit. So, too, did the NBA’s G-League. According to the Crystal Ball Predictions from 247Sports, Texas Tech is the leader in the clubhouse to land the top recruit.

However, the three other programs won’t let that stop them from recruiting Kuminga over the next few months.

Earlier this month, Kuminga addressed potentially reclassifying to become part of the 2020 recruiting class.

“For me, right now, I would say 50/50,” Kuminga said. “With everything is going on right now, I don’t want to put myself in the type of situation where I don’t know what I’m doing. So I’ve just got to be patient with it, sit down with my family and plan on everything.”

He released a top 10 of Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech and Washington in November.

Just a few months later, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan and Washington all found themselves out of the running. Now we’ll have to wait and see who Kuminga cuts from the list in the coming weeks and months of his recruitment.