March Madness Star Kevin Obanor Announces Transfer Decision

On Friday, former Oral Roberts star Kevin Obanor announced where he’ll be playing college basketball next season. He’ll be making his way over to the Big 12 for what should be the final season of his collegiate career, joining the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Earlier this month, Obanor announced that he was considering Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Shortly after that initial announcement, he trimmed his list down to just Arkansas and Texas Tech.

At the end of the day, Texas Tech managed to win the sweepstakes for Obanor. He announced that he’s joining the Red Raiders on his Twitter account, as he posted a video of his decision with the caption “Blessings on Blessings.”

This is a huge addition to the Red Raiders’ roster. Last season, Obanor averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor showed the entire country that he can handle the spotlight, as he performed very well in the NCAA Tournament. He was one of the main reasons why Oral Roberts made it all the way to the Sweet 16 as a 15-seed.

Texas Tech fans must be thrilled with this news, especially since the program is under a new regime. With Chris Beard gone, it’s up to Mark Adams to lead the basketball team. So far, so good.

Obanor should play a major role for Texas Tech next season and could even become the team’s leading scorer.

