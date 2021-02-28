Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To ESPN’s Quarterback Rankings

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly recently released his ranking of the top college quarterbacks of the new millenium. But his ranking of Patrick Mahomes as quarterback at Texas Tech has many calling foul – including Mahomes himself.

Connelly ranked Mahomes No. 54 in his all-time ranking. The thing that seemed to stand out most to him was Mahomes’ 12-13 record as a starter for the Red Raiders.

“Even by the standards of the typical air-raid quarterback, Mahomes was asked to do a lot,” Connelly wrote. “He threw 44 passes per game as a sophomore in 2015, then 49 per game as a junior, and despite his being, you know, Patrick Dang Mahomes, Tech went only 12-13 in that span.””

It didn’t take long for Mahomes to find out where he had been ranked. Taking to Twitter, Mahomes jokingly lamented that he couldn’t even crack the top 50.

“Man I couldn’t even make top 50” Mahomes wrote, adding a few laughing emojis.

Man i couldn’t even make top 50 😂😂😂 https://t.co/E05yXjFeW1 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 26, 2021

In three seasons at Texas Tech, Mahomes ran the air raid offense about as well as any quarterback could. He completed 63.5-percent of his passes for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in 32 games.

But as Connelly alluded to, wins were hard to come by for Mahomes. The Red Raiders went 16-21 with just one bowl appearance during his three years at the school. They never finished higher than fifth in the Big 12 standings.

That didn’t stop the Kansas City Chiefs from drafting Mahomes No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Four seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and one ring later, it looks like the Chiefs made the right move.

Where would you rank Patrick Mahomes among the quarterbacks of the new millenium?