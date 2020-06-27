LSU Safety Eric Monroe Announces Transfer Destination

LSU safety Eric Monroe has announced his transfer destination. The former four-star recruit is heading to the Big 12.

Monroe played sparingly for the Tigers since his arrival in 2016. In four years at LSU, the 6-foot, 180-pound safety racked up 22 total tackles, two passes defended and one tackle for loss in 29 games. Monroe redshirted his freshman season.

Monroe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal just last week. It’s unclear what his primary reason for the decision was. But it’s safe to assume Monroe would’ve struggled to earn playing time in a loaded LSU secondary.

Fortunately, the LSU transfer should earn plenty of playing time at his new home. Monroe has announced he’ll be transferring to Texas Tech. He delivered the transfer news himself with a tweet on Saturday evening.

Monroe will graduate from LSU this summer, meaning he’ll be immediately eligible for the Red Raiders this upcoming season. As long as he can remain healthy – which he struggled to do at LSU – he could play a prominent role for Texas Tech’s defense and special teams.

As for the Red Raiders, they need all the help they can get after an tough 2019 season. Texas Tech finished 4-8 and just 2-7 in conference play, the program’s first season under head coach Matt Wells. TTU’s four wins came against Montana State, UTEP, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Monroe will look to earn a starting role for a Texas Tech team hoping to take a step forward this upcoming season.

