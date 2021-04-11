Mac McClung Announces Decision On Basketball Future

Mac McClung’s career at Texas Tech is over. The Red Raider guard is officially entering the 2021 NBA Draft and the transfer portal.

McClung, who transferred to TTU from Georgetown last offseason, averaged 15.5 points per game this past season. The bouncy 6-foot-2 scorer also shot a career-high 34.3% from three-point range.

By both entering the draft and the portal, McClung reserves the right to play in college next year, if he chooses to do so. It just won’t be at Texas Tech.

“Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same,” McClung wrote in a message to Texas Tech fans on Twitter. “Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it.

“My main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA Draft. While going through this process I will be in the transfer portal.”

We’ll have to see how much attention McClung garners from NBA scouts, but one thing is for sure. He’ll be sought-after as a transfer.

Many high-major teams will jump at the chance to add the experienced and dynamic–if sometimes erratic–guard to their roster.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, will look to replace McClung as it rebuilds its roster under new head coach Mark Adams.