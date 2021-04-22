The Spun

Mac McClung Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Texas Tech 2020-21 basketball team on the court.LUBBOCK, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Terrence Shannon Jr. #1, Mac McClung #0, Marcus Santos-Silva #14, Kyler Edwards #11, and Jamarius Burton #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders walk onto the court after a timeout during the first half of the college basketball game against the Grambling State Tigers at United Supermarkets Arena on December 06, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung will not be transferring for the second time. The explosive combo guard has withdrawn his name from the NCAA portal.

The decision comes less than two weeks after McClung announced he would be entering the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal. At the time, the junior guard appeared to signal his time at Texas Tech was over.

“Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same,” McClung wrote on Twitter. “Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it.”

Now, it looks like he’ll be back in Lubbock after all, unless he gets promising feedback from the NBA. The Spun confirmed this afternoon that McClung took his name out of the transfer portal.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was the first to report the news.

Several minutes ago, McClung tweeted out an explanation for his change of heart regarding transferring.

“Just didn’t feel right in my heart. Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation,” he wrote.

Last season was McClung’s first with the Red Raiders after transferring in from Georgetown, where he played his first two years. With TTU, McClung averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 34.3% from three-point range.

Getting McClung back in the fold for next season would be a major boon for new head coach Mark Adams, who took over the reins at Texas Tech after Chris Beard departed for Texas.


