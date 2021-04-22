Mac McClung Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung will not be transferring for the second time. The explosive combo guard has withdrawn his name from the NCAA portal.

The decision comes less than two weeks after McClung announced he would be entering the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal. At the time, the junior guard appeared to signal his time at Texas Tech was over.

“Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same,” McClung wrote on Twitter. “Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it.”

Now, it looks like he’ll be back in Lubbock after all, unless he gets promising feedback from the NBA. The Spun confirmed this afternoon that McClung took his name out of the transfer portal.

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has officially withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Several minutes ago, McClung tweeted out an explanation for his change of heart regarding transferring.

“Just didn’t feel right in my heart. Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation,” he wrote.

Just didn't feel right in my heart. Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process , I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation.

Last season was McClung’s first with the Red Raiders after transferring in from Georgetown, where he played his first two years. With TTU, McClung averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 34.3% from three-point range.

Getting McClung back in the fold for next season would be a major boon for new head coach Mark Adams, who took over the reins at Texas Tech after Chris Beard departed for Texas.