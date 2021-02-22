Oregon QB Tyler Shough Announces His Transfer Destination

Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough announced his transfer destination on Monday afternoon. He’s heading to the Big 12.

Shough will transfer to Texas Tech, he revealed on Twitter today. The news comes 10 days after Shough announced he would be leaving Oregon in a somewhat surprising move.

Shough was the Ducks’ starter in 2020, though he ceded time to grad transfer Anthony Brown as the season wore on. For the year, Shough threw for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games, adding 271 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

A four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Shough redshirted his first year at Oregon before serving as Justin Herbert’s primary backup in 2019.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders.

Let’s go to work. Ill be continuing my athletic career and obtaining a Masters at Texas Tech! 👆🏼 #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/YwydNu0ZlM — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 22, 2021

Presumably, Shough will compete with Henry Colombi for the starting quarterback spot at TTU. Colombi threw for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, splitting time with Alan Bowman.

Meanwhile, with Shough out of the picture in Eugene, Brown will compete with incoming five-star Ty Thompson and four-star recruits Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford for the starting role.