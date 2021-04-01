Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chris Beard Leaving Texas Tech

The coaching carousel in college basketball continues to spin around this spring, but not as fast as it has on Thursday morning. The latest update is that Texas Tech’s Chris Beard will leave Lubbock and drive six hours to Austin, where he’ll assume the men’s basketball head coaching job at Texas.

The move looks like a slam dunk hire for the Longhorns, who will bring in one of the fastest rising coaches in the college game. Beard, a Texas alum, recently carried the Red Raiders to an Elite 8 appearance and a spot in the national title game in consecutive seasons. In five full years with the now-48-year-old at the helm, Texas Tech has posted an overall record of 112-55.

But while Longhorns fans can rejoice, the Red Raiders will lose one of their biggest assets. Prior to Beard’s arrival in 2016, Texas Tech had only made the NCAA Tournament twice in a decade.

Nobody was more devastated at the news than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech star took to Twitter to share his reaction to Beard’s departure from the university.

Take a look:

Mahomes probably summed up the feelings of a lot of Texas Tech fans on Thursday. Beard led the Red Raiders to unprecedented national success and will leave a massive hole behind in Lubbock. It doesn’t help that the 48-year-old left for a Big 12, in-state rival.

The decision makes perfect sense from Beard’s perspective after graduating from Texas in 1995. He’s spent most of his career in and around the state, but will now get an opportunity with the region’s most recognizable brand.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and other Texas Tech fans will have to patiently wait and see what the Red Raiders can do with their next hire.