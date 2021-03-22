The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech’s Heartbreaking Loss

patrick mahomes during the national title gameMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce attend the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Arkansas is heading to the Sweet 16 after taking down Texas Tech in one of the most-thrilling NCAA Tournament games thus far.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders had a crazy finish, with Arkansas holding on for dear life with a two-point victory over Texas Tech.

Chris Beard’s program had a chance to send the game to overtime late, but was unable to convert on a layup attempt at the rim. There was potentially some contact on the play, but not enough to warrant a foul call (in the ref’s eyes, anyway).

Here’s the final sequence:

Patrick Mahomes, who played collegiately at Texas Tech and can be seen above attending the Final Four in 2019, immediately reacted to the heartbreaking loss.

While there was heartbreak on the Texas Tech side, there was absolute jubilation on the Arkansas side. Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman went crazy following his team’s win on Sunday night.

Arkansas is now heading to the Sweet 16, where they will play the winner of tonight’s game between No. 7 Florida and No. 15 Oral Roberts.

The region’s No. 2 seed, Ohio State, was eliminated in the first round.


