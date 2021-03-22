Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech’s Heartbreaking Loss

Arkansas is heading to the Sweet 16 after taking down Texas Tech in one of the most-thrilling NCAA Tournament games thus far.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders had a crazy finish, with Arkansas holding on for dear life with a two-point victory over Texas Tech.

Chris Beard’s program had a chance to send the game to overtime late, but was unable to convert on a layup attempt at the rim. There was potentially some contact on the play, but not enough to warrant a foul call (in the ref’s eyes, anyway).

Here’s the final sequence:

TEXAS TECH MISSES LAYUP TO TIE THE GAME 🤯 Arkansas advances to the next round pic.twitter.com/TLvDHijNkM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, who played collegiately at Texas Tech and can be seen above attending the Final Four in 2019, immediately reacted to the heartbreaking loss.

😢 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 22, 2021

While there was heartbreak on the Texas Tech side, there was absolute jubilation on the Arkansas side. Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman went crazy following his team’s win on Sunday night.

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman was fired up after the win 😂#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YnASWvG6TX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

Arkansas is now heading to the Sweet 16, where they will play the winner of tonight’s game between No. 7 Florida and No. 15 Oral Roberts.

The region’s No. 2 seed, Ohio State, was eliminated in the first round.