Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chris Beard Coaching Rumors

Reports have come out today that the Texas Longhorns are moving to make Texas Tech’s Chris Beard their new head basketball coach. Naturally, Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes has some thoughts on that.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mahomes had a two-word message for the fifth-year Texas Tech head coach. “Please stay!” Mahomes wrote, adding several prayer emojis.

Chris Beard has taken Texas Tech to heights they’ve never seen before in their five years with him at the helm. In 2019, they reached the NCAA Tournament Final, losing to Virginia.

Under Beard, the Red Raiders have reached the NCAA Tournament three times, with two appearances in the Elite Eight. Beard is the only coach to ever lead them to the Elite Eight, let alone the Final Four or the title game.

But Chris Beard’s success at Texas Tech has made him a natural target for bigger (and wealthier) programs. He’s been a target of just about every Power Five school looking for a new coach for the past two years.

And according to a report from Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Longhorns might finally pry him out of Lubbock.

Got a call from a college basketball source I trust who says Chris Beard is "absolutely going to Texas. It's a done deal. One-hundred percent." Obviously college basketball isn't my coverage area, but this source felt strongly enough to call and tell me. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 27, 2021

If Beard is leaving Texas Tech for their Big 12 rivals, he will leave as an icon in program history.

Have we really seen the last of Chris Beard at Texas Tech? And if so, who will replace him?