Photo: Insane View Of The Moon Outside College Football Stadium

If the fans in attendance at tonight’s Texas Tech-Oklahoma game ever need to shift their focus away from the field, all they have to do is look at the sky.

Apparently, the moon looks pretty amazing in Lubbock tonight. As evidence, we’re using a photo from Sports Illustrated’s John E. Hoover, who shared the flick on Twitter.

Besides the fact the moon looks awesome, this photo tells us that the press box at Jones AT&T Stadium must be pretty high up, or at least Hoover’s seat is in the nosebleeds.

I call this one "Moon Rise from the Texas Tech Press Box." pic.twitter.com/jwlZlqT5Mo — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) November 1, 2020

On the field, Texas Tech (2-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big 12) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Oklahoma (3-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) has rallied to take a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

With a win, Oklahoma would move into a three-way tie with Texas and West Virginia for fourth-place in the conference.

Kansas State and Iowa State are both 4-1 in the Big 12 and 4-2 overall, while Oklahoma State (4-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big 12) is the third team in the top three.