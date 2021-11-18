Sports Media World Reacts To Texas Tech Announcer News

After a highlight reel call of Texas Tech‘s game-winning field goal last weekend, the school’s radio announcers won’t be able to broadcast this Saturday’s contest against Oklahoma State after receiving a punishment from the Big 12.

The conference revealed Wednesday that the Texas Tech radio announcers received a public reprimand for comments that they made during a broadcast of the Red Raiders game against Iowa State. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the punishment came in response to the radio team “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew during the contest.

The announcers will be prevented from broadcasting Texas Tech’s upcoming game against No. 9 Oklahoma State on Nov. 20.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Bowlsby said in a statement. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

It’s unclear exactly what comments the Big 12 took exception with, but Texas Tech fans and media members were outraged with the reprimand. Quite a few took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“So the Big 12 suspended the Texas Tech radio announcers for comments they made about officials? That’s as soft as it gets. This conference finds new ways everyday to be a laughing stock!” Tyler Jones of Local News Live wrote.

Another fan supported the Texas Tech broadcast team by doubling down on criticism of the officiating crew from last weekend.

“The refs tried so hard to take the game away from Texas Tech. Anyone outside of Ames could see it. When the refs are of reasonable quality you can go after announcers for (correctly) calling their ability into question,” one fan wrote wrote in response to the reprimand.

Other college football fans and media members were in disbelief that the Big 12 came down so hard on the Texas Tech radio crew.

After seeing what went on Saturday in Lubbock, I stand by the #TexasTech radio crew. . .

Also, I am profoundly sad that in nearly 30 years of pxp, I never got this

Without the radio team on hand, Texas Tech will welcome No. 9 Oklahoma State into Lubbock this upcoming Saturday night.