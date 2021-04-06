Report: Texas Tech Decides On New Basketball Coach

Replacing a proven winner like Chris Beard will be extremely tough, but it appears Texas Tech has found a worthy replacement.

According to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, the Red Raiders are hiring Mark Adams as their next head coach. He’s been an assistant under Beard dating back to the 2015-16 season at Little Rock.

This might not be considered a flashy move by Texas Tech, but Adams gives the program some much-needed stability. After all, he’s been with the team for five seasons and was an integral part in leading the 2019 roster that made the national title game.

Since this move isn’t official just yet, Texas Tech hasn’t released an official statement. Nonetheless, it sounds like the fan base is thrilled with this move.

Former Texas Tech players were voicing their support for Adams before he was even hired. Last Thursday, program legend Matt Mooney said he’d like to see Adams get the job.

“Really sad to see Beard go,” Mooney tweeted. “He’s an incredible coach and mentor. He brought out the best in me and I’m forever thankful for him believing in me and giving me a shot. I really feel for Lubbock tho. I’d love to see Mark Adams get an opportunity.”

Davide Moretti also showed his support, tweeting “Mark. Adams. Most charismatic and genuine person I ever met.”

Time will tell if Adams is the right man for the job.