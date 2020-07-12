Big 12 Football Program Rolls Out New Uniforms

Whenever the college football season rolls around, we’ll be getting a new look Texas Tech football team. The Red Raiders unveiled new uniforms today.

With a very attractive red, black, and white color scheme, the program has one of the most sharp looks in the Big 12. Under Armour also likes to play around with the Red Raiders’ look. You’ll see the team use a number of alternate uniforms through the seasons.

The apparel company is currently in a legal showdown with two of its West Coast schools: UCLA and Cal. Under Armour is trying to terminate the deal with the Bruins, which was one of the biggest in college sports when it was agreed to just a few years ago. They appear to be pretty satisfied with Texas Tech, though, as the two sides recently reupped.

The new 2020 uniforms aren’t a huge departure from the last major changes for Texas Tech, which came in 2013 per SportsLogos.net. The new uniforms come in all-red, black, and white varieties.

The Texas Tech equipment account also put out a cool video showing off all three new uniform options. From Twitter earlier today:

New decade, new threads 🔥🌑❄️ pic.twitter.com/VufHXO3VTl — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2020

The new uniforms are the company’s ArmourGrid model, which was recently adopted by Auburn, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and other Under Armour partner programs.

The design adds striping and the Texas Tech logo to the sleeves, adds a wider pant stripe than the last edition, and takes the program’s “Guns Up” motto off the leg.

It’s a pretty clean design, and not too much of a departure from what the Red Raiders and their fans are accustomed to.