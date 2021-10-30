Report: 2 Frontrunners Emerge For Texas Tech Opening

Texas Tech shocked the college football world this past Monday, parting ways with head coach Matt Wells. Although this move occurred just five days ago, the athletic department has already found two potential replacements.

During this Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman revealed which two names have emerged as front-runners in Texas Tech’s coaching search.

“Two front-runners for the Texas Tech vacancy, one is UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and the other is SMU’s Sonny dykes,” Feldman said. “By the way, he’s the son of legendary Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes.”

Traylor has become a popular name on the coaching market due to his recent success at UTSA. The Roadrunners are 8-0 through the first two months of the 2021 season.

That being said, Feldman believes Dykes will be the more interesting candidate to watch this upcoming offseason.

“Sonny Dykes is going to be a really interesting watch over the next couple of months because he’s done an excellent job over SMU, they’re undefeated in the top 20, but conference realignment has been really rough on SMU. Remember, the AAC got plucked apart by the Big 12. That job may not be as desirable as it was a little while ago.”

A lot of movement on the coaching carousel these days 😬@BruceFeldmanCFB has the latest on several open jobs around the country pic.twitter.com/qF2LdKO4DL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Dykes and Traylor are just two years apart, so age really shouldn’t be a factor if it comes down to these two coaches.

Texas Tech fans, who do you want to be the next head coach of the Red Raiders?