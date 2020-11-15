The Spun

Video: Texas Tech’s Insane Goal Line Tackle Is Going Viral

Texas Tech with the hit of the year.FS1.

One of the weekend’s most exciting games came from two unlikely programs on Saturday: Texas Tech and Baylor. Although the teams came into the contest with a measly combined three wins, they put on a show in the first three quarters of the Big 12 match-up.

But one specific play in the game’s third quarter really got the attention of college football fans.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer took a snap on 3rd & Goal and started to scramble sideways before turning upfield toward the endzone. For a few seconds, it looked like the Bears would extend their lead even further as Brewer had a clear lane to the goal-line. But Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler delivered one of the season’s biggest hits at the game’s most important moment.

Take a look at the massive hit:

The hit completely blindsided Brewer who jerked back just short of the goal-line. Schooler saved a surefire touchdown and Baylor settled for a field goal on the possession, extending their lead at the time.

Texas Tech responded on the following possession, scoring a touchdown to bring the deficit down to just five points.

Both programs have struggled in 2020, as Baylor is off to a 1-4 start, while Texas Tech began 2-5. However, it looks like both teams see Saturday’s game as a must-win.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech is in the fourth quarter right now, as both teams seek to turn their seasons around. The game is on FS1.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.