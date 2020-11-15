Video: Texas Tech’s Insane Goal Line Tackle Is Going Viral

One of the weekend’s most exciting games came from two unlikely programs on Saturday: Texas Tech and Baylor. Although the teams came into the contest with a measly combined three wins, they put on a show in the first three quarters of the Big 12 match-up.

But one specific play in the game’s third quarter really got the attention of college football fans.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer took a snap on 3rd & Goal and started to scramble sideways before turning upfield toward the endzone. For a few seconds, it looked like the Bears would extend their lead even further as Brewer had a clear lane to the goal-line. But Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler delivered one of the season’s biggest hits at the game’s most important moment.

Take a look at the massive hit:

“OH MY GOODNESS” The announcer sums it up pretty well pic.twitter.com/hfltWMGGSf — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 14, 2020

The hit completely blindsided Brewer who jerked back just short of the goal-line. Schooler saved a surefire touchdown and Baylor settled for a field goal on the possession, extending their lead at the time.

Texas Tech responded on the following possession, scoring a touchdown to bring the deficit down to just five points.

Both programs have struggled in 2020, as Baylor is off to a 1-4 start, while Texas Tech began 2-5. However, it looks like both teams see Saturday’s game as a must-win.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech is in the fourth quarter right now, as both teams seek to turn their seasons around. The game is on FS1.