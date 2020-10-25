Video: Texas Tech Punter’s Insane Kick Is Going Viral

The Big 12 is known for explosive offenses and lots of scoring, not punting. However, Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara made his mark tonight.

McNamara absolutely blasted one of his punts against West Virginia tonight. Overall, the ball traveled over 100 yards.

The ultimate result of the play was a touchback but Texas Tech was still able to flip the field thanks to McNamara’s boot. I mean, this ball was destroyed.

In the air, the punt covered 75 yards or so, with another 30-plus afterwards on the roll. When all was said and done, it went down on the stat sheet as an 87-yard kick.

Texas Tech’s punter just kicked it 110+ yards pic.twitter.com/XbudMxmli4 — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) October 25, 2020

The Red Raiders are deadlocked at 27 with West Virginia in the fourth quarter. Texas Tech (1-3 overall, 0-3 in league play) is looking for its first Big 12 win.

West Virginia, meanwhile, is 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 12. You can catch the game on ESPN2.