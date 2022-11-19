College Football Fans Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers on the sidelines during a game against Army Black Knights at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Mountaineers defeated the Black Knights 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 48-31 loss to the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, moving their record to 4-7 on the season.

This loss confirms the third losing season for head coach Neal Brown since he took over the Mountaineers program in 2019.

West Virginia fans are calling for Brown to be fired after Saturday's disappointing loss.

"Neal Brown has sucked all the joy out of a passionate fanbase," one wrote.

"Gotta feel for the seniors that had to deal with Neal Brown for their entire college career," another said.

"Neal Brown better be fired tomorrow," another said.

Brown now has a 21-25 record in his four seasons with West Virginia. His only winning season with the program came during the shortened COVID-19 campaign in 2020.

The Mountaineers will face off against the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys in their finale regular-season game of the year next weekend.