Defensive Back Celebrated What He Thought Was Incomplete Pass

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Mountaineer Field during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

West Virginia defensive back Malachi Ruffin was on the wrong end of an embarrassing play this Saturday afternoon.

During the first half against Oklahoma State, Ruffin thought he broke up a pass intended for Braydon Johnson. As a result, he let out a brief celebration on the field.

However, the pass to Johnson was actually completed. And since Ruffin was too busy celebrating, Johnson galloped all the way down to West Virginia's 19-yard line.

Several plays later, Oklahoma State connected on a short field goal to give itself the lead over West Virginia at halftime.

Here's the celebration from Ruffin:

Ruffin will have some explaining to do if West Virginia loses this game.

Fortunately for Ruffin, the Mountaineers have held their own against the Cowboys this afternoon. If they can avoid a catastrophic mistake in the fourth quarter, they could very well pull off the upset.