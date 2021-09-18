Look: West Virginia Has 2-Word Message For Virginia Tech

West Virginia got the last laugh against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers were in control the majority of the game. But the Hokies had a chance late in the fourth quarter.

On fourth and goal with under a minute remaining, the West Virginia defense forced an incomplete pass to seal a 27-21 win. It was an impressive performance by the Mountaineers who are now 2-1 on the season.

After the game, West Virginia trolled Virginia Tech by mocking its iconic “Enter Sandman” stadium entrance during Hokies’ home games.

We love college football.

West Virginia is flying a bit under the radar, but the Mountaineers should receive some well-earned recognition after Saturday. WVU started the season on a sour note in a 30-24 defeat at the hands of the Maryland Terrapins, only to bounce back a week later to beat LIU 66-0.

After taking down Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Mountaineers are now 2-1 on the year with a big win over a ranked opponent.

The Hokies, meanwhile, are going the opposite direction. They scored a massive win over North Carolina in Week 1, took down Middle Tennessee in Week 2 and then suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against West Virginia.

Both Virginia Tech and West Virginia are capable of having strong seasons. It will be interesting to see how both move forward following Saturday’s outcome.

One thing’s for sure: there’s plenty of reason to celebrate in Morgantown this evening.