West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch.
Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels then threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He responded well to that unfortunate play, leading the Mountaineers into enemy territory on the final drive.
Unfortunately for West Virginia, a catch from Reese Smith at the goal line was eventually ruled incomplete.
Following the tough loss, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown called out the officiating crew.
"Don’t ask me what targeting is. Don’t ask me what a catch is because I don’t know," Brown told reporters.
Brown was referring to the incomplete pass to Smith and the targeting call on McCormick. Those two calls played a pivotal role in West Virginia's loss to Pitt.
West Virginia will be back in action on Sept. 10 against Kansas. Brown's squad will need to build some momentum before conference play begins.