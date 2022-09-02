West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers on the sidelines during a game against Army Black Knights at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Mountaineers defeated the Black Knights 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch.

Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.

West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels then threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He responded well to that unfortunate play, leading the Mountaineers into enemy territory on the final drive.

Unfortunately for West Virginia, a catch from Reese Smith at the goal line was eventually ruled incomplete.

Following the tough loss, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown called out the officiating crew.

"Don’t ask me what targeting is. Don’t ask me what a catch is because I don’t know," Brown told reporters.

Brown was referring to the incomplete pass to Smith and the targeting call on McCormick. Those two calls played a pivotal role in West Virginia's loss to Pitt.

West Virginia will be back in action on Sept. 10 against Kansas. Brown's squad will need to build some momentum before conference play begins.