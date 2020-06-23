West Virginia Defensive Coordinator Placed On Administrative Leave

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia safety Kerry Martin went public with allegations of mistreatment by defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Martin posted the allegations on Twitter, writing that, “We need a change in our program.” The sophomore safety said the defensive coordinator made inappropriate comments about religion, politics and the recent demonstrations over racism and police brutality.

He alleged the coach tried to sway his religious beliefs. “He has also [given] me a book about how to find Christ and has even read me scriptures out of his FCA bible,” Martin wrote.

Just a few hours after Martin’s post on social media. West Virginia made a major decision regarding Koenning. Athletic director Shane Lyons placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.

Here’s the statement from Lyons:

“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”

Koenning joined West Virginia’s coaching staff for the 2019 season when Neal Brown took over as the head coach.

He and Brown worked together for four seasons at Troy from 2015-18. He previously coached at Wyoming and Illinois in an interim role.