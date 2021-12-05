Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury.

Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24 Notre Dame. As the sophomore guard tried to bring the ball up court with 38.5 seconds to play, her left leg buckled and nearly brought her all the way to the ground.

Bueckers was able to hobble her way up the court before falling in front of the Huskies bench in obvious pain. She was then helped off the floor and into the locker room by two of her teammates.

The apparent injury marred an otherwise fantastic afternoon for Bueckers and UConn. The 2020-21 Wooden Award winner scored 22 points, dished out four assists and tallied four rebounds before she left the game.

However, after the contest, all of the focus was on Bueckers’ health, rather than the result. Fans and media members took to social media to express their concern about the star sophomore’s status with so much of the season left to play.

In 2020, Bueckers led the Huskies with 20 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, shooting 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three, scoring at least 20 points 14 times

Bueckers has gotten off to another strong start this year, after becoming the first freshman to win the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy. Coming into Sunday’s game against Notre Dame, she was averaging 21 points per game.

UConn has yet to provide an update on Bueckers injury at this time. Stay tuned for more on this developing story as additional information becomes available.