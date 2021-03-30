College Basketball World Reacts To Baylor-UConn Women’s Finish

The Spun

Christyn Williams #13 of the UConn Huskies drives to the basket ahead of DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Baylor Lady Bears during the first half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

No. 1 UConn took on No. 2 Baylor in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Monday night in a matchup between two of the sport’s top programs. The game between the Huskies and the Bears came down to wire, ending with a controversial no-call on one of the final plays.

On the last full Baylor possession, guard DiJonai Carrington drove to the basket before pulling up for a short jumper. Two UConn defenders were able to impede the shot and the Huskies secured the rebound, essentially locking up the 69-67 win.

But while officials reviewed the game clock following the missed jumper, viewers got a much closer look at what transpired on the play. As the Baylor guard rose up for the shot, UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards appeared to bring her arm down and connect with Carrington’s head in what would clearly looked like a foul.

Nevertheless, Connecticut escaped with the no call and advanced to a 13th straight Final Four under head coach Geno Auriemma. Star freshman guard Paige Bueckers led the way with 28 points, which included playing a major role in UConn’s game-defining 19-0 run that began late in the third quarter.

Monday’s game was just the latest in a long line of thrilling matchups between the two well-respected programs. Kim Mulkey’s Baylor teams had become somewhat infamous for snapping impressive streaks against Auriemma’s UConn program and had hoped to do so again this year.

In 2019, the Bears brought the Huskies 126-game regular season winning streak to an end with a strong 68-57 victory. Just a year later, Baylor handed Connecticut its first home loss since 2013.

But tonight, it was UConn’s turn to celebrate.

Ultimately, fans were the real winners from the Baylor-UConn contest on Monday. Although the no-call sparked some debate, the sports world was in agreement that the Elite 8 game was one of the best college basketball games, men’s or women’s, played this March.

Connecticut (28-1) will await the winner No. 4 seed Indiana vs. No. 3 seed Arizona in the Final Four.


