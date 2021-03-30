College Basketball World Reacts To Baylor-UConn Women’s Finish

No. 1 UConn took on No. 2 Baylor in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Monday night in a matchup between two of the sport’s top programs. The game between the Huskies and the Bears came down to wire, ending with a controversial no-call on one of the final plays.

On the last full Baylor possession, guard DiJonai Carrington drove to the basket before pulling up for a short jumper. Two UConn defenders were able to impede the shot and the Huskies secured the rebound, essentially locking up the 69-67 win.

But while officials reviewed the game clock following the missed jumper, viewers got a much closer look at what transpired on the play. As the Baylor guard rose up for the shot, UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards appeared to bring her arm down and connect with Carrington’s head in what would clearly looked like a foul.

Nevertheless, Connecticut escaped with the no call and advanced to a 13th straight Final Four under head coach Geno Auriemma. Star freshman guard Paige Bueckers led the way with 28 points, which included playing a major role in UConn’s game-defining 19-0 run that began late in the third quarter.

Refs ruled no foul on DiJonai Carrington's potential game-winner. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/amSH91IEQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!! #ncaaW Baylor vs UConn. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 30, 2021

Refs weren't giving a lot of freebies throughout the game, so I'm good with the no-call there #ncaaw — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 30, 2021

Monday’s game was just the latest in a long line of thrilling matchups between the two well-respected programs. Kim Mulkey’s Baylor teams had become somewhat infamous for snapping impressive streaks against Auriemma’s UConn program and had hoped to do so again this year.

In 2019, the Bears brought the Huskies 126-game regular season winning streak to an end with a strong 68-57 victory. Just a year later, Baylor handed Connecticut its first home loss since 2013.

But tonight, it was UConn’s turn to celebrate.

Ultimately, fans were the real winners from the Baylor-UConn contest on Monday. Although the no-call sparked some debate, the sports world was in agreement that the Elite 8 game was one of the best college basketball games, men’s or women’s, played this March.

Can I just interrupt your evening to say…I LOVE this game #NCAAW That was an incredible game. — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) March 30, 2021

What. A. Game. Have to wonder what that 4th quarter looks like if DiDi Richards doesn’t go out with the injury, but man what a game. Incredible matchup. #ncaaW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2021

That was gonna be a TOUGH loss for whichever team failed to advance. Hurting for Baylor and especially Didi. What. A. Game. #NCAAW — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 30, 2021

UConn was unreal. Incredible Defense to end that game. You can definitely argue it was a foul on Carrington but they needed a better shot. Baylor gave us a show tho 💪🏽 — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) March 30, 2021

Classic game.. Respect to BAYLOR and UCONN — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 30, 2021

Connecticut (28-1) will await the winner No. 4 seed Indiana vs. No. 3 seed Arizona in the Final Four.