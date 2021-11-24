The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Epic Auburn-UConn Game

A closeup of Uconn's mascot.DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 17: The Connecticut Huskies mascot stands on court before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 17, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College basketball fans were treated to the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer on Wednesday in the form of an absolute thriller between Connecticut and Auburn.

The No. 22 Huskies and the No. 19 Tigers met in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and delivered an instant classic. It took two overtimes to decide the back and forth matchup, with UConn eventually escaping to the next round with a 115-109 win.

The Huskies grabbed a double-digit first half lead, but Auburn battled back with 49 second half points to force the game into overtime. However, the Tigers were nearly undone in regulation before some late heroics.

With Auburn leading by one, UConn’s Tyler Polley knocked down a triple off of an offensive rebound to give the Huskies a two-point advantage. The Tigers opted to not take a timeout and K.D. Johnson was able to cut through the opposing defense for a layup that tied the game at 83.

UConn got another open look on the other side of the court, but a jumper from Isaiah Whaley went just long.

In overtime, Johnson again proved to be the hero for Auburn. He scored four points in the final 22 seconds to force a second overtime. He ended the game with a team-high 27 points and five steals.

Basketball fans and media members that were prepping for the holiday were ecstatic that UConn and Auburn played at such a high level so early on in the year. Many that were watching the game took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the thriller.

UConn stayed undefeated with the win, improving to 5-0 on the year. The Huskies will now take on Michigan State in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon.

If Wednesday’s Auburn-UConn game is any indication of what’s to come in March of 2022, college basketball fans should strap in for a wild ride.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.