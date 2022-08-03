College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Paige Bueckers News

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies looks on during the first half against the Baylor Lady Bears in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. UConn star Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee.

Bueckers, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, will miss the 2022-23 season because of this injury.

This injury occurred during a pick-up basketball game.

"We're all devastated for Paige. She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. "Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Here are some reactions to this devastating news:

In her first two seasons with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 18.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Bueckers' injury will undoubtedly affect UConn's chances of winning a national title next season.

We're wishing Bueckers a speedy recovery.