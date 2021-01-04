College Football World Reacts To New York Times’ UConn Story

The New York Times dropped a major college football take this afternoon when columnist Kurt Streeter argued UConn was the “real” national champion.

According to Streeter, the Huskies deserve this designation for opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. They were the first college football program to do so.

What makes this argument so ridiculous is the fact that UConn didn’t choose not to play for altruistic reasons. The program has had several awful seasons in a row and stood to actually lose money by playing games this fall.

As you might imagine, the NYT column has triggered a major response from college football media and fans alike. Pretty much no one concurs with Streeter’s premise.

This UCONN football story is an all time take. It was going to cost them more money to play a season. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 4, 2021

No matter your opinion, LOL on UConn claiming the moral high ground. The irony is UConn football also based its decision on money. Would have cost its woeful program more money to play than opt out. Meanwhile, UConn men's and women's basketball carries on. https://t.co/uDCGbJXN4y — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) January 4, 2021

I've been saying! UConn had a better season than at least 90% of FBS teams. This will go down as the best in program history https://t.co/wV6qOHZMoL — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 4, 2021

This sentence was written by the New York Times: The team we should be cheering won’t be on the field at Hard Rock Stadium near Miami next Monday. The real champion? The University of Connecticut — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) January 4, 2021

Absolutely. After the 127 teams that played college football all had players die of COVID this season, this is the only conclusion to draw. https://t.co/aqai9z0zqF — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) January 4, 2021

College football players took historic steps to fight for their safety and their will to play, and this article ignores all of it as an institutional money-grab. 2020 was better than this, while UConn still had 23 players Covid+ while sitting out.https://t.co/sIZyl1X5PH — Keith Fletcher (@_KeithFletcher) January 4, 2021

Streeter can write whatever he chooses. UConn will be watching like everybody else next Monday night when Alabama takes on Ohio State in Miami to determine the actual college football national champion.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.