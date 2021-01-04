The Spun

College Football World Reacts To New York Times’ UConn Story

Uconn Huskies football fans with brown paper bags over their heads.EAST HARTFORD, CT - NOVEMBER 08: Connecticut Huskies fans wear bags on their heads in the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Rentschler Field during the game on November 8, 2013 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The New York Times dropped a major college football take this afternoon when columnist Kurt Streeter argued UConn was the “real” national champion.

According to Streeter, the Huskies deserve this designation for opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. They were the first college football program to do so.

What makes this argument so ridiculous is the fact that UConn didn’t choose not to play for altruistic reasons. The program has had several awful seasons in a row and stood to actually lose money by playing games this fall.

As you might imagine, the NYT column has triggered a major response from college football media and fans alike. Pretty much no one concurs with Streeter’s premise.

Streeter can write whatever he chooses. UConn will be watching like everybody else next Monday night when Alabama takes on Ohio State in Miami to determine the actual college football national champion.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.


