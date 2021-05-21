UConn Makes Big Announcement About Geno Auriemma

Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five year contract extension with the UConn women’s basketball program, the team announced on Friday.

The new deal will run retroactively from this past 2020-21 season through April 2025 — putting the legendary coach at 40 years with the program. Auriemma and UConn also have the option to extend the contract by two extra one-year increments given mutual agreement.

As expected, Auriemma’s extension will keep him in position as the highest paid coach in women’s basketball. The 36-year veteran will make a base salary of $600,000 — increasing by $100,000 for every year of the deal. He’s also been retroactively granted $2.2 million for “speaking, consulting and media obligations” in 2020-21.

With a near-flawless 1,119-144 career record (trailing all-time coaching leader Tara VanDerveer by six wins), it’s no surprise why the UConn program was more than willing to give their head coach a big pay day.

“Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years,”Director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement. “The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I’m thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future.”

Auriemma is understandably pleased with the signing as well.

“I would like to thank David Benedict and the University of Connecticut leadership for their continued commitment to me and the women’s basketball program,” Auriemma said. “UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting.”

[UConn]