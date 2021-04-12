Kevin Ollie Has Landed A New Job In Basketball

Kevin Ollie, former Connecticut men’s basketball coach, is reentering the coaching world.

Ollie has been hired as the new head coach for Overtime Elite. The new league is designed for top prospects from the ages of 16 to 18. Ollie will also serve as the director of player development.

“I’m ready to get back to what I was born to do: empowering and encouraging and supporting young people, and helping them grow,” Ollie said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “There’s no better place for me to do that than OTE, an extraordinary league for extraordinary young men. I consider it my mission to help these elite athletes realize their dreams.”

Ollie last coached in 2018. He spent six years at UConn and led the Huskies to a national championship in 2014, just his second year on the job.

The University of Connecticut fired Kevin Ollie in the midst of an NCAA investigation of the head coach. The NCAA was investigating for recruiting malpractice.

Ollie will now be working with young top prospects in the new Overtime League. The league will prepare said prospects for the NBA, while paying out a salary and providing them with the necessary tutoring during their high-school years.

Ollie is well considered as a top mentor in the basketball world. He should excel in his new role for Overtime League, which will be his first basketball gig since his UConn days.