Look: Geno Auriemma Halftime Interview Going Viral

No. 5 UConn led Tennessee 40-36 at intermission in Knoxville tonight, but Geno Auriemma was not pleased.

When ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe pulled Auriemma aside for the typical halftime interview, she reminded the legendary head coach that he had told her before the game that the Huskies could not allow second-chance or free throw opportunities to the Lady Vols.

"How do you address that to your team in the locker room?" Rowe asked.

A clearly peeved Auriemma responded with a shot at the officiating.

"How do I address it? How do I address it? You don't address it. This is what you get when you come down here," Auriemma told Rowe. "The game was called one way and then it changed. Nothing else changed. We didn't change."

Fast forward to late in the third quarter now and UConn has gotten some of its footing back. The Huskies lead 62-50, so hopefully Auriemma is a little less aggravated.

Currently, UConn has only been whistled for 13 fouls, compared to 11 for Tennessee. The Lady Vols have shot 16 free throws to the Huskies' six though, and Tennessee has also pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

You can watch the finish between these two longtime rivals on ESPN.